APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton West High School Library Center added a new program to its repertoire.

The library subscription box program ‘Book Bounty’ prepares two library books selected to the student’s preferences as a few snacks such as a pack of gum, a bag of cookies, and a small bag of candy. These snack/novelty items vary from box to box.

Students can sign up for a box and request another box upon completion of a feedback form which includes a short book review.

Officials say the Appleton West School Library filled 175 student requests in the first 26 school days of the program. They also believe this program is the first of its kind in the area.

The new program encourages students to read and promotes library services to all students. This was funded with a $650 grant from the Appleton Education Foundation in January 2022.

“We hope to continue this program next school year so we are applying for an Appleton West Endowment Fund grant. We also hope to connect with local businesses,” said library representatives.

For more information about this program, click here.