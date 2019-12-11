Appleton West opens new Career Launch Studio

APPLETON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Appleton West High School hosted a Chamber of Commerce Ribbon Cutting for their new Career Launch Studio following a special Community Partner Appreciation breakfast.

The new Launch Studio at West is an innovative venue for students, teachers, and parents to make real-world, face-to-face connections with business professionals representing high demand careers in the New North.

It’s programming and special events will be geared to promote career awareness and exploration with high impact experiences for high school students.

The Launch Studio will also help area businesses build closer ties with future local talent.

The Career Launch Studio was made possible because of direct financial support from The Appleton Education Foundation and supporting business partners.