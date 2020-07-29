FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton woman and Oshkosh man allegedly held Milwaukee woman against her will

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – No formal charges have been filed against an Appleton woman and an Oshkosh man after allegedly holding a Milwaukee woman against her will on Wednesday morning.

According to Menasha Police Department, police responded to a house on the City’s east side after a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman sent her sister a Facebook message indicating she was being held against her will by “drug people” at the home in Menasha.

Police say when officers arrived they observed suspicious activity and made contact with
several people at the scene.

Officials share that after officers discussed the situation with the occupants of the house, the Milwaukee woman was able to leave the home where she was later interviewed.

During the interview, officers say the woman told police she had been accused of stealing
money by a 32-year-old Oshkosh man and a 24-year-old Appleton woman who then allegedly kept her in a room for several hours guarding the door to prevent her from leaving.

Authorities report the victim was not injured and was taken home by relatives.

Menasha police say both suspects were taken to Calumet County Jail on probation holds and officers have requested charges of False Imprisonment, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest with the Calumet District Attorneys Office.

