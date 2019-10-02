FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton woman arrested for 5th OWI

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — An Appleton woman has been arrested for her fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, 53-year-old Tina Berton was arrested Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m.

Officials say a State Trooper observed a 2013 Ford Edge drive past him with the horn honking and the hazard lights blinking.

After conducting a traffic stop, Berton told the State Trooper her Ignition Interlock Device was indicating a violation.

Following Field Sobriety Tests were conducted, Berton was arrested for OWI fifth offense.

