Appleton woman arrested for OWI with minor in vehicle

WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton woman was arrested in Winnebago County on Saturday for both the possession of an illegal drug and for driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), 28-year-old Veronica Vang was stopped by a Trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post due to a moving violation.

Officials say Vang was driving a 2015 Cadillac when she was stopped on southbound I-41 at mile marker 126, south of the City of Oshkosh.

WisDOT report a 14-year-old girl was in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.

Authorities note that they began an investigation during the incident which included a field sobriety test that indicated Vang was in fact driving under the influence.

After a search of the vehicle was conducted, police say they found marijuana.

According to WisDOT, Vang was arrested and for a 1st offense of Operating While Under the Influence (OWI) with a child under the age of 16 as well as for possession of an illegal substance.