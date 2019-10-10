FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton woman arrested for repeated sexual assault of a child

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — Appleton Police say a woman was arrested Wednesday following an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

Police say 20-year-old Dessiree Allen is in custody for repeated acts of sexual assault of the same child.

According to officials, they received an anonymous tip regarding the case on Monday. Police worked with Outagamie Child Protection Services to determine Allen and the minor allegedly had an ongoing sexual relationship. The investigation showed the minor was living with Allen. The two are not related.

The minor has been placed in protective custody.

