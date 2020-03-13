Appleton woman celebrates 105th birthday, ‘I’ve never stopped learning’

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton woman celebrated her 105th birthday on Thursday, March 12.

According to ThedaCare, Betty Grassl was surrounded by family and friends to celebrate the big day with snacks, cake, and birthday cards.

Betty’s family said she has always had a creative passion and enjoyed all crafts, especially those with a difficult and challenging pattern. She continues to knit and crochet, and over the years has made quilts for her family, knitted hats and blankets for newborn babies and made countless Prayer Shawls for those who are ill. Her creative skills extend to culinary arts, with an endless repertoire of delectable dishes and a special flair for baking.

Photos courtesy of ThedaCare

Betty shared her advice on living a happy life – stay busy.

“I’ve always enjoyed running errands on the bus, walking or going out with friends,” said Betty. “I also encourage everyone to learn new things. I’ve never stopped learning and I never will.”

Betty told ThedaCare how her happy her family was when they received their first radio and then television. Now she is happy to have her iPad. She explained that she is not sure what the future holds, and cannot imagine what new technologies will come around, but she is ready to learn when they do.

Betty had been married to her husband, Elmer, for 55 years. She’s the mother of four children, a grandmother to nine, and a great-grandmother to six. Betty is also a Gold Star Mother and a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Parish. She still enjoys a good game of Sheepshead and is a loyal Green Bay Packers fan.

Happy birthday, Betty!

