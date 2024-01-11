APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Appleton has been charged with producing and distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) after allegedly sharing the material with a man in Texas.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Wisconsin, on January 4, a federal criminal complaint was issued for 38-year-old Charlotta Belgum.

According to the criminal complaint, between approximately December 2021 and June 2022, Belgum produced CSAM of a minor which she then shared through the internet with a man in Texas.

Authorities also say that the complaint alleges that Belgum frequently engaged in online conversations on a website centered around the sexual abuse of children.

Belgum faces a mandatory 15 years of imprisonment and up to 30 years if convicted of the production charge. She also could be fined up to $250,000.

The case was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Appleton Police Department, with the assistance of the Department of Homeland Security, Milwaukee Field Office.

This case was also part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006, by the U.S. Department of Justice.