DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 65-year-old Appleton woman was formally charged on Monday for allegedly burglarizing a church in De Pere on Christmas Day.

Mary Jo Pepin faces up to 12 and a half years in prison and up to $35,000 in fines after being accused of breaking into Our Lady of Lourdes church and school around 5:00 p.m. on December 25, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by Local 5 News, police were dispatched to the church after a witness stated they’d seen a woman on camera who ‘should not be in the building at that time.’ The camera that took the image of Pepin was also unplugged and taken by Pepin.

Officers say that Pepin was wearing light boots with a black toe, and it appeared that the boots had some fur around the top.

Photographs of Pepin trespassing circulated throughout social media, and police were able to receive a tip identifying Pepin, who has prior convictions for burglary in Brown and Outagamie County.

A camera at West De Pere Intermediate School captured a blue Ford SUV passing the church minutes before the burglary, and police checked the Wisconsin Department of Transportation records to confirm Pepin owns a blue Ford SUV.

Photo Credit: De Pere Police Department

On Friday, January 6, 2023, officers executed a search warrant for Pepin’s residence. Officers knocked on the door ‘for over two minutes’ with no answer. Eventually, a key was used to unlock the apartment.

Inside, officers located Pepin sitting on the couch with a laptop on her knees and headphones on top of her head, acting as if she did not hear anyone yelling and was woken up by officers.

Officers noted her behavior did not seem consistent with someone surprised to see police or someone who had just woken up from a nap.

Authorities asked Pepin for assistance in locating any keys for church buildings, specifically Our Lady of Lourdes, to which she ‘laughed to herself and did not identify any keys.’

A closet was located in Pepin’s apartment, and inside, officers found a similar-looking pair of boots caught on security camera. The shoe print matched the ones left in the snow on Christmas Day at the church.

Police also located a purse and found several keys. Pepin was then taken into custody and is being charged with the following:

Burglary – Building or Dwelling Felony F Up to 12 and a half years in prison Up to $25,000 in fines

Theft – Movable Property <=$2500 Misdemeanor A Up to nine months in prison Up to $10,000 in fines



According to court records, Pepin made her initial appearance in Brown County Circuit Court on Monday, January 9.

No further information was provided, and Local 5 News will update this when more details are released.