APPLETON,Wis. (WFRV) – Supporting a community with kindness is the mission of the non-profit organization Sack, the organization is known for providing soap sacks to those in need. Laurie Thein of Appleton donated hundreds of soap sacks to the Pillars homeless shelter.



“These are great for homeless shelters, transitional housing, food pantries, and community clothes closets,” stated Thein.

Thein prides herself on giving back to her community and says small gestures make a significant difference.

“It’s my community and if there are people there that need a hand up, I would like to provide that to them or at least be a part of a network of people who provide them with a hand up.”

Pillars says something as simple as a soap sack will benefit their clients in a major way.

“One of the biggest things that Pillars provides is hygiene products throughout the year so certainly a hundred soap sacks is going to go a long way to meeting that need for our clients,” said Matt Malm community engagement director at Pillars.

Thein encourages others to give back.

“Sometimes changing the world comes from just small acts of kindness you don’t have to focus on the world, but focus on your corner of the world, and if you do that you will end up changing the world,”

S.A.C.K was created in 2017 for more information on the organization click here.