Appleton woman found dead after apparent accidental drowning in Shawano County

TOWN OF HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 33-year-old woman was found dead after an apparent accidental drowning in Shawano County on Wednesday.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Happy Lane in the Town of Hartland for a report of a child running around naked in the area. A citizen picked up the 9-year-old boy and turned him over to deputies when they arrived on scene.

The Shawano County Human Services arrived to care for the child and assist in identifying and determining where he came from.

At about 9:15 a.m., a suspicious vehicle was found on a property on Happy Lane. After an extensive search of the area, authorities say a 33-year-old Appleton woman was found dead in a small pond a short distance from the vehicle.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says it was determined that the woman was the mother of the child.

Law enforcement says the death appears to be an accidental drowning. The incident remains under investigation and results of an autopsy are pending.

The Shawano County Dive Team, Bonduel Fire Department, and Wisconsin DNR wardens assisted at the scene.

