APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old Appleton woman has received her sentence for a deadly crash that took the life of 50-year-old Silia Hurula back in September 2021.

Irma Garcia was convicted of First Degree Reckless Homicide back in July.

Authorities say that the black box inside of Garcia’s vehicle reported it was traveling at speeds of 105 mph before crashing into the back of Hurula’s vehicle that was stopped at a traffic light, causing Hurula’s vehicle to burst into flames.

Officers found Garcia unconscious with a severe head wound in her car at the intersection of East Calumet Street and Oneida Street.

According to a criminal complaint, Garcia believed her family was trying to kill her and said there was a car following her for the longest time that night.

Garcia admitted to police that she had taken mushrooms hours before the crash, but she did not believe that was what caused the crash.

Garcia was sentenced to 10 years in state prison, with an additional 10 years of extended supervision. Garcia initially faced up to 60 years in prison.