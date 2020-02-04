Appleton woman wins DQ cake decorating competition

MINNEAPOLIS, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton woman took home top prize during Dairy Queen’s biennial cake decorating competition.

Candice Gumm, along with four other competitors, participated in the Dairy Queen 2020 IRON TIP competition in New Orleans from January 16-19. Nearly 450 DQ cake decorators from across the world entered into this year’s competition.

Peter White, Executive Vice President, DQ Canada; Paul Rich, Rich’s Foods; Candice Gumm, Winner, Appleton, Wis.; Dan Kropp, Chief Operating Officer-U.S.; Jean Champagne, Chief Operating Officer – International

DQ says the IRON TIP competition commenced with two rigorous rounds where participants decorated cakes according to guidelines and submitted photos of their design artistry.

Judges then selected five finalists to compete in New Orleans. DQ says finalists – one from Canada, one from the International division, and three from the U.S. – participated in front of a crowd of Connect 2020 attendees in three timed rounds of cake decorating.

As the 1st place winner, Gumm received a $1,500 cash prize and a commemorative plaque.

