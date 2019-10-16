Appleton woman wins Woman of Distinction award

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — A Fox Valley woman has been awarded the 14th annual Woman of Distinction award by the Mid-Day Women’s Alliance.

Mary Beth Nienhaus of the Fox Valley was selected from a nominee panel of nine women from the area.

After 32 years of running a local golf course, Nienhaus donated her course to the Appleton Education Fund. With FVTC as a collaborating partner, hands-on programs have been developed for entrepreneurs to learn all the aspects of running a business through hands-on experience running the golf course.

Nienhaus was unable to accept the award in person as she is currently on a mission trip.