APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton YMCA had to be evacuated early Sunday afternoon due to hazardous gas coming from the pool storage area.

In a release, the Appleton Fire Department states it responded to a medical call at the Appleton YMCA on Sunday around 11:47 a.m.

Officials say that when they arrived, multiple people were reporting that they had difficulty breathing and there was a strong smell of chlorine.

The hazardous materials team was called in and evacuated the building. An investigation discovered that different pool chemicals were reportedly mixed leading to a reaction that then released chlorine gas.

The Appleton Fire Department says they were able to remove and properly dispose of the hazardous materials. All crews cleared the scene by 4:30 p.m.