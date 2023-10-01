APPLETON, WIS. (WFRV) – Thousands gathered for the 41 annual Octoberfest. Octoberfest bartender Andrew Stowe says he enjoys serving the community during the festival.

“There’s a lot of German heritage in this vicinity and I think it just gets everybody an opportunity and excuse to get together and have a get-together,” said Stowe.

The festival offers live music, food, and more. Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce president Becky Bartosek says the event provides an economic boom for the Fox Cities.

“The proceeds from those beverages actually go into a grant fund that our non-profits and our community apply for each and every year, so when you look at the dollars involved Octoberfest has given back over $2.5 million in that grant fund already and the economic impact on the Fox Cities is $11 to $12 million,” explained Bartosek.

Stowe encourages more to attend the festival.

“There’s neat personal stuff that is vented here there’s also good food items, it really turns into a fun experience it is a major carnival for the whole city,” said Stowe.

Octoberfest is known as Appleton’s largest block party and police say it hosted more than 200,000 people this year.