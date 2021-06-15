Appleton’s annual Shredfest disposed of old papers and electronics

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- On Saturday, June 12, the Fox Communities hosted Appleton’s Annual Shredfest.

Held at the home of the Timber Rattlers the Neuroscience Group Field at the Fox Cities Stadium, guests were invited to bring in five grocery bags of sensitive documents to shred at no cost.

The Shredfest also had a special twist, community members were available to bring in electronic items. From printers, CD players, and fax machines could be brought in to be disposed of in eco-friendly disposal alternatives.