FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton’s annual Shredfest disposed of old papers and electronics

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- On Saturday, June 12, the Fox Communities hosted Appleton’s Annual Shredfest.

Held at the home of the Timber Rattlers the Neuroscience Group Field at the Fox Cities Stadium, guests were invited to bring in five grocery bags of sensitive documents to shred at no cost.

The Shredfest also had a special twist, community members were available to bring in electronic items. From printers, CD players, and fax machines could be brought in to be disposed of in eco-friendly disposal alternatives.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Local athletes advance to sectional track and field meets

Prep Sports

Appleton North Soccer moves on to sectionals

Kimberly girls soccer advances to soccer sectionals

Symetra Tour Championship

Symetra Tour Wrap