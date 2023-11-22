APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – ‘Twas the night before Thanksgiving and all through the hall, everyone was cooking to make a happy holiday for all.

“There’s different parts of the meal we make, and we ship them out to people,” volunteer Teresa Thornsen said.

Christ the Rock Church is organizing a Thanksgiving feast for 700 people inside the Grand Meridian, and another 2,800 meals will be shipped to those in need around the Fox Cities. Many of the in-person diners would otherwise be alone on Thanksgiving.

“We are loading up pies for to-go orders tomorrow that will be going out. I feel like we did 200 pies tonight and who knows how many we’ll have tomorrow,” volunteer Emily Wiitanen said, who is home from college and chose to dedicate her Thanksgiving break to this event.

1,100 lbs. of turkey and 500 pumpkin pies are needed for the feast, which is a days-long ordeal

“Monday was our first prep night, and we blew through prep, it was insane the amount of prep that we had,” volunteer Jack Kappell said.

An estimated 500 volunteers help put the entire event together, from food to decorations to holiday cards.

“My legs are starting to give out a little bit and feel a little jelloey and it’s going to be a challenge in the morning but it’s worth it, definitely worth it,” volunteer and head chef Tim Hansen said.