APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Big changes are coming to the City Center Plaza on College Avenue in Appleton.

According to a release, Appleton officials and Dark Horse Development announced a partnership on Thursday aimed at reimagining and revitalizing City Center Plaza to bring new life to the heart of downtown Appleton.

Dark Horse Development, in collaboration with Boldt, has developed an innovative plan that will transform the City Center Plaza into ‘Fox Commons,’ a vibrant mixed-use downtown destination.

Officials say that Fox Commons will serve as a gateway, connecting the College Avenue North neighborhood with the existing downtown. The comprehensive redevelopment project will create a dynamic space offering a range of services, including housing, healthcare, wellness, retail, commercial office, food, and beverage.

Renderings of the Fox Commons (City of Appleton)

“This project is one among many that are part of the ongoing revitalization in downtown Appleton. We are excited to be part of this transformation and build on the momentum to deliver this exciting offering to the Appleton community. Our goal is for Fox Commons to become an urban hub in the center of a thriving central business district. We hope this project will be a catalyst for others to invest in downtown and attract continued growth in the area,” stated Alex Brewer, Vice-President of Real Estate at Boldt.

This multifaceted approach ensures that Fox Commons will become a thriving center of activity and a catalyst for continued growth in the area.

“A project as ambitious as this one, reimagining a downtown mall, requires vision, hard work, commitment to the community, and most important of all, partnership,” stated Mayor Jake Woodford. “The City of Appleton is proud to be a partner in this exciting project.”

Officials say that a development agreement is being advanced for Common Council approval. It is expected to be reviewed by the Community & Economic Development Committee at a meeting next week.