Appleton’s communications coordinator announces run for mayor

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Chad Doran, the city’s communications coordinator since 2014, announced Monday morning his candidacy for Mayor of Appleton.

In a release, Doran said, “Using my communication skills, I have guided and supported department leaders through many big decisions and important projects. I am grateful to Mayor Hanna for his vision to create the position I now hold, his faith in me to fulfill the potential of this role, and his leadership of Appleton over the past 23 years.”

Current Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna announced in October that he would not be running for reelection. Doran further explained why he would be the best candidate to fill Hanna’s shoes.

“I have seen first-hand how responsible local government works because I’m part of it every day,” Doran said. “Knowing our staff and our Common Council, I will use my communication skills and leadership abilities to enhance an already great team to pursue a shared passion of service to the community we call home.”

Doran further explained, “Appleton is well-positioned for continued success in the years ahead. As your next mayor, I will keep working to empower our capable staff to excel at the work they are doing to help Appleton grow in the future. Together, we will continue to provide the services our residents expect, while seeking even more innovative ways to use city resources efficiently.”

As mayor, I pledge to be innovative, responsive, and proactive, and with your support we will continue to show the region, the state and the country what makes Appleton great.”

Doran also provided a biography that included the following information:

“Chad holds the title of Certified Public Communicator from Texas Christian University, following completion of a post-graduate degree program in 2017. Chad is also a FEMA certified Public Information Officer.

In 2018, Chad’s work managing the City of Appleton’s main social media accounts, earned the City the title of “Most Engaging” and “Best Overall” Local Government on Social Media from the University of Oregon’s School of Planning, Public Policy and Management. Chad has been on the Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL) “100 most influential people in local government” list every year since 2016, coming in 8th in 2017.

Chad also co-owns Contingency Resources, a full-service communications firm specializing in media, social media and crisis communication. Founded in 2017, Contingency Resources serves small and large businesses as well as non-profit and government clients around Wisconsin.

Prior to working for the City of Appleton, Chad spent 14 years in journalism, working in sports and news as a TV videographer in Green Bay, Madison and Davenport, IA and later as a TV news reporter in Green Bay. Chad also spent brief stints as a newspaper sports reporter in Shawano, WI and Davenport, IA.

Chad graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2000 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in radio/tv/film. Chad graduated from Shawano High School in 1996. He was born in Shawano, WI in 1978. Chad is married to his wife Shae and has four children and a dog named Macy.”