Appleton’s continuing rise in COVID-19 cases linked to one age group

There has been an on-going rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in several cities in the fox cities and once again one age group is attributed to Appleton’s growth.

Business has picked up for most restaurants in Appleton since the city reopened, but that’s not the only thing that’s increased.

Kurt Eggebrecht, Appleton’s Health Officer says, “The virus hasn’t gone away and all across our region, the COVID-19 cases are going up.”

The Oshkosh-Neenah area is still reeling from a spike COVID-19 cases earlier this month.

Doug Gieryn, Winnebago County’s Health Officer says, “For the last few weeks, Winnebago County has seen a ramp-up in the 20 to 29 year age group, that’s been far higher than the rest of the age groups.”

Just like Winnebago County, Appelton’s ongoing increase in COVID-19 cases can be attributed to one specific age group.

Eggebrecht says, “We’re seeing in the last month, the 20 to 29-year-old age group seems to be going up higher than the other age groups.”

So why this age group, health officials ay this group is most social and most likely to be your next server at a store or restaurant.

Eggebrecht says, “Socialization at parties or within bar settings or through work settings as they’re going back or really those social distancing practices would really have to take seriously. What we’re seeing is just a relaxing of that social distancing and so the real key is if you’re not maintaining that six-foot distance and you’re with people for a longer period of time you have a greater likelihood of being infected.”

John Haynes, owns the Red Ox Restaurant and like many other businesses in Appleton, that particular age group comprises a majority of his workforce.

Haynes says, “They all just hang out together as a group. They have through this whole thing. My advice to them is to keep hanging out with who you hang out with try not to spread yourself around and go out to too many places.”

To help flatten the curve at the Red Ox Restaurant, Haynes has social distancing and face masks for his workers.

Eggebrecht says, “keeping that social distancing, wearing a mask when you can’t maintain that social distancing. Those are really good preventive things that we need to do.”

Appleton’s Health Officer hopes to flatten the curve as we head into the Fourth of July through an initiative called ‘Five-To-Live By’ which is aimed at educating the public in ways to slow the spread of COVID-19.