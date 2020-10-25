FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton’s craft show gets crafty, holds special event to honor breast cancer survivors in a safe way

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Saturday’s Knock-out-ober craft show in Appleton helped honor breast cancer survivors and bring awareness to the disease that impacts several of our lives in some way.

The event took place at the Grand Meridian and had over 40 vendors present. Organizers say they made sure people were kept safe by spacing out the tables and by having attendees wear face-coverings.

Event organizer, Erika Berge shared, “I couldn’t imagine going through a family member with breast cancer or fighting breast cancer in today’s society where we have the COVID-19 virus and everything. So reach out to people- communicate with people- check-in with people and just show love where you can.”

The craft show is said to have donated 10 percent of their proceeds from their event to breast cancer research.

