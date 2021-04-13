Appleton’s firework show to return on July 3

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Festival Foods Fireworks Celebration is set to return to Appleton’s Memorial Park on July 3.

According to officials, the fireworks show was announced by the Appleton Area Jaycees and will return on July 3. In addition to the fireworks at dusk, there will be food vendors and musical performances.

Those peforming include:

Twisted Chords

Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z

The hill/concert area will be limited to 150 physically distanced ‘group pods’ for those who want to view the concerts, according to officials. The spread of covid and vaccination efforts will continue to be monitored to have the safest environment for the community. The Appleton Area Jaycees say some of the covid precautions are currently being planned.

The event was canceled last year, due to the pandemic.

The Appleton Area Jaycees says anyone looking to volunteer or to donate should contact them at Appleton.Jaycees@gmail.com.