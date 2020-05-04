Appleton’s Harmony Pizza closing after nearly 3 years

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton pizza place is closing its doors after nearly three years in business, citing pressures to achieve a strong service to the community and the coronavirus.

Harmony Pizza, an organic wood-fired pizza place on Wisconsin Avenue that featured free local music and rotating exhibitions of local artists, announced the closure on Facebook on Sunday.

“With much gratitude and regret, Harmony Pizza will be closing our doors permanently, effective immediately. We were proud to be Appleton’s local and organic wood-fired pizza joint on Wisconsin Ave., founded with great help from the community and featuring free live local music, rotating exhibitions of local artists, and a welcoming vibe for all members of the community. That said, the pressures to achieve this standard of service at a cost approachable to all, was indeed overwhelming, all the more so because of COVID-19. We’ve tried always to serve you to the best of our abilities while operating on a shoestring and are most gracious for your patience and continued loyalty during the times we let you down.”

This isn’t the first business to announce its closure as the coronavirus pandemic continues – De Pere’s Pedretti Power Yoga announced in mid-April that it would not reopen its doors after the Safer at Home order is lifted. A statewide survey by the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh showed 35 percent of responding businesses say they will be forced to close if current coronavirus-related conditions persist for more than three months.

Harmony Pizza extended gratitude to employees, organic farms, and other vendors that helped them on their journey, as well as the artists, musicians, friends, and family that pitched in along the way.

“As we move on, the causes that were dear to us are only more important as the COVID-19 crisis and its aftershocks work their way through our system. Supporting local and organic suppliers of healthy food is critical to our community’s well-being. Maintaining social ties across the many boundaries that develop between us is more critical than ever; trying to create harmony in the chaos is our everlasting duty and one to which we remain committed. For our successes, we thank you, and for our failures, we offer our apologies. We’re sorry we couldn’t last longer, be better, do more – but we’re glad we tried and will treasure the great memories and relationships we’ve created along the way.”

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5