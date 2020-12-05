Appleton’s ‘Hope for the Holidays’ decoration contest needs your home

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – What would Christmas be without Christmas lights? Appleton’s Christmas Parade committee has a unique way to get its residents involved in spreading holiday cheer.

Even if your Christmas decorations are non-traditional they still invoke a special feeling of holiday cheer.

To arouse the spirit of the season, the Appleton Parade Committee wants its residents and businesses to participate in the Hope for the Holidays decoration contest.

Meghan Warner, with Appleton’s parade committee, says, “I just want to bring light to our community. We look forward to this night every year. It brings hope to our community. It brings people downtown. It brings people together.”

Jessie Roug is an owner of Float Light and her business is participating in Appleton’s Hope for the Holidays decoration contest. “Coming together is how we can do that as simple as putting out lighting decorations and letting our neighbors be able to enjoy that.”

Those who participate do so because they hope these lights will not only illuminate a dark time but also bring hope.

Roug says, “We all need to show kindness to everyone. To help build everyone up when everyone does feel so desolated. We will get through this.”

Warner says, “We just want the feeling still in the air for the city residents, for business owners, for everyone.”

Float Light is one of several Appleton businesses signed up, with light-encrusted Rudolph statues ready to take flight.

Roug says, “We put our decorations up pretty quickly. We’re really excited to bring that feeling of closeness to everyone that walked in our doors over the holiday season. We all could use a good pick-me-up after this year.”

Appleton residents can register their home or business until December 8 and winners will be announced on December 22.