Appleton’s Octoberfest has 2022 date set, will need community’s help

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Chamber was on Local 5 Live and announced that Appleton’s 2022 Octoberfest is being planned, and a date has already been set.

According to officials on Local 5 Live, Octoberfest is getting planned right now. Officials do say they will need the community’s help and are looking for people to sign up to volunteer.

On the Fox Cities Chamber website, the date is scheduled for Sept. 24, 2022. Music will reportedly start as early as 9 a.m. The full band lineup will be available on the music page.

Arts and Crafts and the Family Fun area will also be available at 9 a.m.

Bud Light, Tundraland and Miron are the three sponsors announced so far.

In 2021 the event was canceled due to a lack of volunteers and staffing in the area. According to a release, they saw a 50% decline in food participation vendors. They also noted that because children 12 and under were not eligible at the time for a COVID-19 vaccination, organizers wanted to ensure that all in attendance were safe as case numbers rise in the area.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.