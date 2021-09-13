FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton’s Octoberfest, License to Cruise canceled due to lack of volunteers, staffing in area

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A major event held in Appleton has been canceled due to a number of circumstances.

Those with Appleton’s Octoberfest and License to Cruise have announced the cancellation of September’s events due to the lack of volunteers, vendors, COVID-19 and the workforce strain on the Fox Valley.

According to a release, they saw a 50% decline in food participation vendors. They also note that because children 12 and under are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination, organizers want to ensure that all in attendance are safe as case numbers rise in the area.

Paul Shrode, chair of the Appleton’s Octoberfest Committee had this to say in a release, “Although this year won’t bring the traditional License to Cruise and Octoberfest events that the public has come to know and love, we look forward to welcoming the community back in 2022.”

You can read the full release here online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

