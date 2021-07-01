Appleton’s Premier Fitness announces 9,000 sqft. expansion project

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local Appleton gym is expanding its building and installing new pieces of equipment ensuring all gymgoers get the best workout possible.

Premier Fitness in Appleton, announced it is planning to expand its pre-existing space an additional 9,000 square feet. Officials say that this expansion of new square footage will give way to new pieces of equipment.

“We’re excited about what we’re going to be able to do here. By adding the extra square footage we plan to strategically rearrange our equipment to provide the most optimal experience for our members. We also plan to put up a dividing wall between the gym space and our existing cafe. This will hopefully allow us to better serve our members as well as the outside community looking to try our shakes, wraps, and other freshly made items. As always, we are committed to the continuous support of our members and the overall quality of the gym,” says Rod, Co-Owner of Premier Fitness.

Having been in business for around 12 years, Premier Fitness has made a name for itself as one of the region’s top gyms and home to the area’s top powerlifters, bodybuilders, and general fitness enthusiasts.