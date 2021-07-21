Appleton’s Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley announces rebranding, property upgrades happening now

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The iconic Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley in Appleton has been rebranded under the Hilton Hotels & Resorts flagship.

According to a release, the 388 room, full-service hotel will join the Hilton family after some upgrades on the property which are anticipated to be completed by late 2021. It was renovated in 2018 but will now undergo a refresh of several areas like the guestrooms, public areas and event spaces.

There are 26 function rooms and an outdoor courtyard, along with space to host up to 2,000 guests. And you can’t go wrong with a meal at Vince Lombardi’s Steakhouse.

In 2018, the hotel changed its name from Paper Valley Hotel to the Red Lion Paper Valley Hotel and will now be named Hilton Appleton Paper Valley.