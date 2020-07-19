APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton’s ‘red wagon story’ continues as Armin Barth gives two of his wagons to the Appleton community.

The “red wagon” story started on July 6, when 92-year-old Armin Barth’s wagon went missing outside of his home in the City of Appleton.

Before his wagon was safely returned on July 11, members of the community gifted Armin a couple of wagons.

Now, with his wagon back at home, Armin is determined to pass along the kindness shown to him by the community to others.

Having gifted one of his wagons to a local family, Armin wanted to make sure the second wagon also found a good home.

With the help of the Appleton Police Department, on Wednesday afternoon, Armin and Lieutenant Miller donated the second wagon to BABES, Inc. Child Care Abuse Prevention Program where many kids will be able to use it for their respite program.

The Appleton Police Department share, “On behalf of Armin and the Appleton Police Department, thank you citizens of the Fox Valley who continue to find the good!”

