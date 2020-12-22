FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Appleton’s River Tyme Bistro launches safe and eco-friendly food delivery program

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton bistro is finding a safe and eco-friendly way to serve customers during these unprecedented times.

River Tyme Bistro in Appleton has launched a new subscription program where customers can schedule meal service delivery during the week.

Enrolling in the bistro’s subscription means that each week, the business will contact customers by phone or text to get their meal order for that week.

The customer will then choose a date and time they would like their meals to be delivered in their eco-friendly reusable containers.

According to River Tyme Bistro, residents will be assigned two sets of these green containers in which their food will be delivered each week.

The bistro says they will also pick up the customer’s empty reusable containers from the week prior to sanitize and prepare them for meal delivery the following week.

For more information on the bistro’s program subscription visit their Facebook page.

