Appleton’s Spectrum location hiring 200 full-time employees

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Spectrum Appleton location will be hiring 200 full-time Customer Service positions in its Technology Center on East Destination Drive.

Spectrum announced on Monday that it will be expanding its Customer Service Center that will include several benefits for hirees including,

  • A wage increase to $16.50 for CSR roles at Spectrum with a progressive increase to $20 an hour by March 2022.
  • Additional management and leadership roles will be open.
  • CSR opportunities are permanent.
  • Full-time positions include premium cable, internet services, comprehensive health benefits, and a generous 401K matching program.

The Vice President of Customer Service John Jones said, “Spectrum has committed to the Appleton call center and has supported the doubling of the call center positions over the last 2 years. I am proud to be part of this center as it continues to be the center that others benchmark against. Our ability to grow and build upon our performance is providing us the opportunity for further growth here in Appleton.”

