Appleton’s Terror Twilight Track Meet runs to safely promote physical fitness and community engagement

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Move over Olympics, the folks at Appleton West High School are giving you a run for your money.

On Wednesday, Local 5 watched in amazement as community members of all ages and skill levels gathered at the 3rd annual Terror Twilight Track Meet to enjoy a friendly and fun competition promoting both physical fitness and safe community engagement.

Appleton West High School Principal Mark McQuade, who excitedly participated in the event, shared, “We’re really encouraging the community to come together, have some fun in a healthy way, and celebrate a little bit.”

The Terror Twilight had all the intense and fun to watch events one would normally see at a track meet including the 50-meter dash, 100-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 400-meter relay, 1600-meter relay, shot put, long jump, high jump, a 1-mile race, and a fun kids run.

During the events, participants didn’t just enjoy running laps, but in between laps, they also got the chance to catch up and spend some time with old friends and peers. “I enjoyed my four years at Appleton West and seeing people from the past is always a great feeling,” shared Appleton West alum Carter Feiler.