Appleton’s ‘The Community Blood Center’ joins nations first-ever emergency blood reserve

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Community Blood Center in Appleton is joining the nation’s first emergency blood reserve.

The reserve is called the Blood Emergency Readiness Corps (BERC) and is a partnership of seven community blood centers from five different states that have committed to collecting additional blood units on a rotating schedule to ensure blood products are available in critical situations.

“We never know when tragedy will strike,” said John Hagins, CEO and President, The Community Blood Center. “We must be prepared with the blood needed during times of crisis. By joining BERC, CBC has immediate access to an extended blood supply during emergency situations when the need for blood may be significant.”

Officials add that this partnership could not have come at a better time as the nation has reportedly been seeing an increasingly unsteady blood supply limit, causing concern.

“We appreciate the initiative taken by The Community Blood Center and partners to ensure our communities are prepared for critical situations,” said Dr. David Schultz, ThedaCare Medical Director of Trauma. “While most of the blood supply is needed for surgeries, cancer treatment and more, mass traumas do happen. This partnership will enable health care systems to feel confident there will be an adequate blood supply to provide the best care possible for patients when they need us most.”

