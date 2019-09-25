Appleton’s Venture becoming Costly

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Its a four-mile move that will cost the city of Appleton more than $76 million dollars.

US Venture’s headquarters’ move is contingent on building a ramp in Appleton and the costs keep climbing.

Appleton Concerned Taxpayers have been keeping an eye on City Hall as the US Venture project totals have swelled.

If you add the cost for Trinity Lutheran Church, then the price tag could grow even further.

“It wasn’t cooked into the $76 million, but it is an overage on top of it and now your getting close to $100 million and that’s a lot of money for one project.” Mike Thomas, Appleton Concerned Taxpayer Group

The costs have spiraled so that Mayor Timothy Hanna has sent the project back to Appleton Common Council.

“To folks out there, I would just make sure they understand this is far from a done deal. We are still working to find ways to make this feasible or to try to determine if this simply isn’t a project we can do.” Kyle Lobner, Appleton Common Council President

Appleton Concerned Taxpayers say the bottom-line for this project is questionable.

“Our position is, it’s already increased 40%. Is it gonna go up further and does it really even cash flow? The original $25 million barely cash-flowed to pay off the TIF and all the rest. Now at $35 million, how are they gonna cash-flow? Where are they gonna get the money?” Mike Thomas, Appleton Concerned Taxpayer Group

There will be more discussion about the US Venture project at the October 2nd, Appleton Common Council meeting.

Local Five reached out to US Venture and they provided a statement: