APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton celebrated the renovations of one of its tallest buildings on Monday.

Local 5 News was at the grand re-opening of the Zuelke Building along College Avenue. Each story of the 12-story structure has unique fixtures, such as a business center with private offices, a full-service fitness center, and a golf simulator.

Some of the floors have incredible views,” said Development Partner Matt Cremer. “Highest viewpoint in Appleton. You can look over the Fox River or look over the entire city of Appleton.”

In this day and age, it may be easier to build new rather than renovate.

However, the City of Appleton says it’s important to preserve history as well as enhance downtown Appleton’s cultural landscape.