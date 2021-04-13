Application deadline extended for 2021 Appleton Flag Day Parade

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The deadline for applicants to apply for the 70th Appleton Flag Day Parade has been extended to April 22.

According to officials, this was done to help provide community groups, schools and businesses extra time to fine-tune and finish their parade entry proposals.

“After a long year, the Committee is thrilled to bring back the Flag Day Parade to Appleton. We hope that moving the deadline back a bit will spur a few more organizations and bands to apply,” says committee chair Corey Otis.

The theme of the 2021 parade is ‘Home of the Brave,’ which will honor hometown heroes of the pandemic. The parade is scheduled for Saturday, June 12 and the parade will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Officials say Fox Cities residents have honored ‘Old Glory’ in Appleton since 1950, which makes Appleton’s Flag Day Parade the nation’s oldest. This celebration attracts participants from across the state and country and over 50,000 spectators to Appleton.

An officials application can be submitted online or on the Appleton Flag Day Parade’s Facebook page.

The Appleton Parade Committee will monitor COVID-19 data and proceed cautiously with plans for June 12. Should disease activity levels trend upward, the Appleton Flag Day Parade will be rescheduled to Saturday, September 11, with a public announcement no later than May 21, 2021.