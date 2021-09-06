Applications for the 50th Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade are open!

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- Unbox your Christmas lights, grab your crafting tools, and start brainstorming as applications for the 50th Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade are officially open!

The Appleton Downtown Inc. (ADI) and the City of Appleton Christmas Parade Committee are thrilled for the return of the annual event, with this year’s parade having a super cool theme of “Superhero Christmas.”

The annual event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 23. This year’s theme is all about shining Christmas lights on “heroes: real or fictional.” Event organizers explain that this parade is one of the largest nighttime events in the Midwest. Last year’s parade brought nearly 80,000 guests to the celebration. Local Five provided a rebroadcasting of the beautiful floats that brought in over 100,000 viewers.

The floats will set off in the parade starting on State Street and marching their way down College Avenue to Drew Street. Sources say the event is set to begin around 7 p.m. Officials explain they will need to limit the number of floats and groups who wish to partake in the event, but encourage everyone to apply to the Christmas Parade.

Organizers say there are guidelines to assist in making the final pick of entries for the parade. Those guidelines are as followed.

Applicants will be accepted in the following commercial and non-commercial categories:

Floats

Bands

Animals with insurance. (Such as horse-drawn vehichles, walking units, etc.)

Single unit vehicles, like cars, trucks, and buses.

Walking groups

All entries must be non-commercial Christmas-themed and decorated as such. The focus of the event is family-friendly entertainment, especially for the little ones. All entries who do not follow these guidelines will be rejected.

No entries in the parade can feature Mr. or Mrs. Claus. Event organizers explain that the Parade committee is providing their own personal Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

When submitting your application for the parade, a detailed description of the entry must be included. Acceptance into the Parade will be dependent on the detailed description of your entry. This assists the organizer in creating the most dynamic and engaging line of floats and units.

Selected units will be notified via email either on or before October 11. Those who are not selected will also be contacted.

Nothing may be thrown or passed out to attendees on the day of the parade.

There is a height limit on entries of 13’5″ due to the crosswalks and overhead hanging wires that will be up during the parade.

Applications must be entered by October 1 for consideration.

As always, three trophies will be awarded to contestants in the following categories:

Appleton Downtown Inc. Trophy- Best Commerical Entry

Christmas Parade Trophy- Best Non-Commerical Entry

Bernie Pearlman Memorial Trophy- Best Entry “In the eye of a Child”

Applications for the 50th Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade can be found online at the City of Appleton’s website. Those interested must submit an application by October 1. Applications can be submitted online or via mail. Those selected will be notified by October 11.

The “Superhero Christmas” themed parade is set for November 23. Best of luck to all who decide to enter.