Appointments available at Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic, last opportunity for Moderna vaccine

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic (FCCVC) announced that Tuesday, April 27 will be the last opportunity for residents to receive a first-dose Moderna vaccine at this clinic.

According to health officials, the clinic located at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center, on 355 W. Lawrence Street in Appleton, has available appointments for April 27 through 29, however, April 27 will be the last day they will be offering the Moderna vaccine at their clinic.

The FCCVC staff report that they will be open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. each operating day.

Vaccines offered will be as follows:

Tuesday: Moderna first dose, Pfizer (boosters only, no new appointments)

Wednesday: Pfizer first dose

Thursday: Pfizer first dose and boosters

Officials report that walk-ins are now accepted at the Fox Cities COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. Appointments are still encouraged.

To make an appointment, visit www.foxcitiescovidvaccine.com. Those who do not have internet access, are being asked to call 920-399-2550. Leave your name and phone number. Staff will return your call and help you book an appointment.