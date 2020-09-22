FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Apprentice signing day

Local News

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV)  UA 400 Pipe Trades offers paid apprenticeships in pipefitting, pipe fabrication, plumbing and HVAC/R service.

The five-year apprenticeship programs provide classroom instruction and on-the-job training from UA Certified Instructors at UA 400 training centers alongside experienced UA journeyworkers and apprentices.

Once a student has completed his/her apprenticeship and becomes a journeyworker, the education and training doesn`t stop. Continuing education opportunities are available to all UA members through specialized training and certification programs.
 

UA 400, with 2300 members serving 18 counties in Northeast Wisconsin, is proud to offer some of the nation`s best training programs. Graduates of the UA 400 Apprentice Program are trusted to deliver only the highest quality of work in the pipe trades industry. UA 400 works in conjunction with MCA to serve the unique needs of local contractors.  

