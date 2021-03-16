April ‘Both Sides Budget Conversation’ to be held in Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two local representatives are hosting a ‘Both Sides Budget Conversation’ at the Fox Crossing Municipal Complex on April 17.

Representative Rachael Cabral-Guevara (R-Fox Crossing) and Representative Lee Snodgrass (D-Appleton) will be hosting the town hall.

The town hall is being described as “an opportunity to demonstrate how two representatives from opposite sides of many issues can respectfully engage and listen to constituents with divergent views on budget priorities.”

There will also be a reported opportunity for community members to share their budget priorities with the two representatives.

“I look forward to working together with my colleague across the aisle in finding common ground on budget priorities and hearing a wide range of views from our diverse constituency. Democracy is about coming together and engaging in the process. Good government is rarely one-sided,” says Representative Snodgrass.

Those who attend will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing due to health protocols.

“I am excited to gain insight from the district to better understand their perspective on this upcoming budget. At the end of the day, it’s not about what I want, it’s about reflecting the priorities of the district I represent. This is an opportunity to hear a wide range of different viewpoints, regardless of whether we agree with them or not,” says Representative Cabral-Guevara.