(WFRV) – If April showers bring May flowers, what do May snow showers bring in June?

Parts of Wisconsin woke up ready to ring in a new month, only to find inches of snow on the ground. According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, there were 2.2 inches of snowfall as of 11 a.m.

This reportedly broke the old record of 2 inches on May 1 back in 1911.

In a Facebook post, the National Weather Service said that Green Bay only had recorded measurable snow on 22 days during the month of May since 1887. For perspective, that is 22 days out of 4,217.

Peshtigo, Wausaukee, Oconto Falls and Appleton also all had measurable snow.

Snow also came down in the Upper Peninsula, as Local 5’s sister station in Marquette said at least a foot of snow fell. Wind gusts created drifts that reportedly got close to three feet high.

(The video below is from the U.P.)

Homes across Marquette County reportedly lost power. Road crews and line workers were working all day.

Concerned about the snow? Most won’t have to wait too long for it to go away, as temperatures in northeast Wisconsin should get back into the 60s in the coming days.