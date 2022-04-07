GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis joined Local 5 and talked about shootings in 2022 compared to 2021 and gas-related thefts in the latest Community Update.

Davis says that shootings this year are almost the same as last year. He also talked about how there has been a number of arrests related to gun violence.

There has been a community focus on the issue which has raised awareness. Davis talked about the Neighborhood Response Team that currently has two officers. The plan is to increase that number to four.

This team develops relationships in the community, and can be a great asset to the department. Davis said that it is good to have resources dedicated to gun violence.

When asked if gas prices are causing any gas-related thefts in the area, Davis said the department has not seen a lot of incidents yet. One recommendation that he made was to get a gas cap with a lock on it, to avoid having gas stolen from cars.

Davis did talk about an uptick in property crime. He also mentioned burglaries, retail thefts and vehicle thefts. He did say that they have seen a strong connection between drug addiction and property crime.