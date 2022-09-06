(WFRV) – A drive-thru chain that brings fresh coffee, smoothies, and other edible items to northeast Wisconsin is showing appreciation for a special group of people on Wednesday, Sept. 7 – and it involves a free drink!

According to a release on the chain’s website, Scooter’s Coffee is offering teachers a free drink of any size on Teacher Appreciation Day.

“Teachers are not only passionate about what they do, but they also exemplify Scooter’s Coffee core values of Integrity, Love, Humility, and Courage, day in and day out. We thank teachers in our hometown communities for their leadership, courage, and flexibility,” officials stated in the release.

Chain officials explain this promotion is not available through the Order Ahead feature on Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App.

This special treat is while supplies last at participating locations. To find a Scooter’s location in northeast Wisconsin, click here.