Area bus company reminds drivers to keep it safe in school zones

KAUKAUNA, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Kobussen Buses Ltd. in Kaukauna will soon have drivers out in full force transporting students to and from schools all across the Fox Valley.

They’re asking drivers to keep a watchful eye on the road as well as school zone safety regulations.

Buses will display amber lights when they are slowing for a stop, red lights when stopped and a swing arm notifies drivers that students will be either getting on or off the bus.

When there is no center median present, traffic must stop 20 feet from stopped buses in both directions.

Many buses are now armed with cameras that can record drivers who choose to ignore school zone restrictions.

Bus drivers work with local law enforcement to submit license plates of offenders who can receive fines for up to $300.