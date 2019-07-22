Area closings due to power outage

Some local businesses and schools have closed due to power outages.

WPS and We Energies have restored over 180K customers with power but there are still about 60K that are affected.

Below is a list of the most updated local closings:

MONDAY, July 22nd

FVTC Main Campus, Agriculture, and Transportation Center (All other locations will be open)

Kimberly Area School District summer school classes

Bridges Child Enrichment Center in Appleton

Outagamie County Circuit Court is canceled. Proceedings that were scheduled for Monday will be rescheduled for a future date