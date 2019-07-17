Area closures due to excessive heat

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) — Below is a list of area closings due to excessive heat:

Local 5 Weather

THURSDAY CLOSINGS

  • Appleton Area School District Elementary and Middle Summer School classes will be held, but attendance is at the discretion of the families.
  • Appleton Area School District’s Walk to the Park programming is canceled.
  • Neenah Joint School District elementary summer school classes are canceled. Summer school will be held for middle and high school students.
  • Lunch will not be served on Thursday at any elementary school sites, but will be offered at the Neenah Public Library.
  • Green Bay Area Public Schools will have summer school, but all activities will be held inside air-conditioned school buildings. Parents may choose to keep their children home if they wish.

FRIDAY CLOSINGS

  • Appleton Area School District Elementary and Middle Summer School classes are canceled.
    • The summer food program is canceled at all sites.
  • Green Bay Area Public Schools summer school classes are canceled.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story