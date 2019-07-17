Area closures due to excessive heat

(WFRV) — Below is a list of area closings due to excessive heat:
THURSDAY CLOSINGS
- Appleton Area School District Elementary and Middle Summer School classes will be held, but attendance is at the discretion of the families.
- Appleton Area School District’s Walk to the Park programming is canceled.
- Neenah Joint School District elementary summer school classes are canceled. Summer school will be held for middle and high school students.
- Lunch will not be served on Thursday at any elementary school sites, but will be offered at the Neenah Public Library.
- Green Bay Area Public Schools will have summer school, but all activities will be held inside air-conditioned school buildings. Parents may choose to keep their children home if they wish.
FRIDAY CLOSINGS
- Appleton Area School District Elementary and Middle Summer School classes are canceled.
- The summer food program is canceled at all sites.
- Green Bay Area Public Schools summer school classes are canceled.