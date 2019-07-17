Area cooling shelters available

(WFRV) — As the extreme heat starts to move in, multiple cities and counties are releasing information on multiple cooling shelters. Below are links to locations and operating hours.

Area closures due to excessive heat | A Humid Wednesday: 7/17/2019

Brown County:

NEW Community Shelter, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Green Bay Salvation Army, Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Winnebago County

You can also learn more about heat-related health and safety tips from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or watch the video here:

Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Stick with Local Five News for the latest information on other area cooling shelters.