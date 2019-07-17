Area cooling shelters available

(WFRV) — As the extreme heat starts to move in, multiple cities and counties are releasing information on multiple cooling shelters. Below are links to locations and operating hours.
Brown County:
NEW Community Shelter, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Green Bay Salvation Army, Mon. – Fri., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You can also learn more about heat-related health and safety tips from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or watch the video here:
