Area counties consider teaming up to fight invasive species

NEW LONDON, Wis. ( WFRV ) – Golden Sands RC & D held an initial exploratory meeting at Mosquito Hill Nature Center to discuss the idea of forming a new cooperative invasive species management area in the Fox Valley.

The group is based in Stevens Point and recently formed a similar cooperative partnership in central Wisconsin.

They hope to bring together organizations, municipalities and land owners in Calumet, Outagamie, Winnebago and potentially Brown counties to form the new cooperative.

For more information on Golden Sands RC & D and the invasive species cooperatives: https://www.goldensandsrcd.org/