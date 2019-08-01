Area crossing guard icon retires after more than 25 years

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — An area crossing guard is hanging up his vest after over 25 years.

Benny (Ben) Mach, born in 1928, fought in wars overseas in the US Army and worked for the railroad.

Photo courtesy of Ashwaubenon Public Safety

In 1993, Ben continued his passion for helping others by starting his retirement career in 1993 at the Valley View School as a Substitute Noon-duty Supervisor. According to Ashwaubenon Public Safety, Ben began working for them as a Crossing Guard around the same time.

Later, Ben became a regular Noon-duty Supervisor until the end of the 2013-2014 school year.

Described as a nice, caring soul, Ben remained as a School Crossing Guard after leaving his supervisor position. He became an icon on the corner of Marvelle Lane and S. Ridge Road.

Generations of kids have fondly referred to Ben as “Grandpa,” and Ashwaubenon Public Safety says his charming personality gained more and more friendships in the community.

Ben was named Crossing Guard of the Year in 2005 and 2009.

Many will recall Ben dressing up appropriately in costume on holidays to help celebrate.

Now, Ben is putting down his stop sign and hanging up his safety vest.

From all of us at Local 5, enjoy retirement, Ben!